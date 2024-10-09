Israeli bombing of Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. USA: Sinwar is alive – News

At least 15 people were killed in an Israeli bombing of Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. This was announced by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, according to Al Jazeera Online, and reported that the damaged hospital was hosting displaced families living in tents.

Palestinian journalist Muhammad al-Tanani was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike on the northern Gaza Strip. This was announced by Al Jazeera Online, explaining that, according to the Gaza government press office, Al-Tanani was working for Al-Aqsa Channel, and was martyred while covering the Israeli siege of the Jabalia camp.

Also according to Qatari TV, the Palestinian Crescent said that the journalist was martyred in an Israeli air strike “on a group of journalists in the Abu Sharik roundabout in northern Gaza.” The Red Crescent also announced that another wounded person had been transferred to Al-Ahli Al-Mamdani Hospital.

Meanwhile, the United States believes that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is alive and possibly hiding in an underground tunnel in Gaza with hostages nearby: this was stated by the White House Middle East envoy Brett McGurk.

He said during a phone call with American rabbis on the occasion of a Jewish holiday, “Yahya Sinwar remains the decision maker. He is still – as we believe – alive and in a tunnel under Gaza with hostages, and perhaps with hostages nearby.”

This is the most detailed update on Sinwar’s situation from a senior American official in weeks, if not months. In recent days, Sinwar reportedly reconnected with Hamas officials outside Gaza after more than a month of no contact.

