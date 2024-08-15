Israel-Iran, US to deploy nuclear-armed submarine

A nuclear submarine capable of striking Iran. Arrival of the US submarine Georgia in the Middle East154 Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of 1,600 km; It is a test of strength against TehranIsraeli news site YNet pointed out after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to send Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last Sunday. As part of America’s commitment to defend Israel. The exact date of its arrival in the area of ​​responsibility of the US Central Command is not yet known.

Nuclear submarine Georgia

It is a submarine One of four Ohio-class US Navy units converted from nuclear missile carriers (Like Florida, fresh from a mission in the region last January, when it launched missiles against Houthi targets in Yemen). Its weight is 19 thousand tons. It can provide a A platform for 66 Special Forces soldiers and their equipment. Last August 5th, it was spotted in Souda Bay, Crete, where it completed a training exercise with marines and other special forces in the Mediterranean that began on July 17th.

Austin ordered the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to expedite its transit from Guam last week in the Middle East. It is unclear whether it will join Theodore Roosevelt, who was initially expected to leave the region. The Pentagon sent at least two battle groupsincluding Navy F/A-18s and Air Force F-22s “to reduce the possibility of regional escalation induced by Iran or its proxies.”