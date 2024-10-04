Israel – Hamas Today’s news live | Ali Khamenei carrying a rifle prays for Nasrallah: “We will strike Israel, October 7 is legitimate.” 73 tons of explosives found in a cache in Beirut

Italians returning from Lebanon: “We are worried about those who remain in Beirut.”

Tired and drawn faces. In the stories, we heard the fear we experienced in the last few days, the explosions, but also the relief that we are now safe in Italy.

It is not known when they will be able to return to the country in which they live and where they left their families, colleagues and friends. This is the mood at Fiumicino Airport among some of the 178 citizens, many of whom hold dual Italian and Lebanese passports, who arrived on a charter flight from Beirut organized with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and landed.

To 1:15. At the Roman airport, the embrace between passion and joy with

Family members who came to welcome them. «The situation is getting worse and we are worried about the people we know who remain in Lebanon – this is the testimony of a young worker from an Italian NGO -. I came back with two of my colleagues. I hope the situation improves soon, however

I don’t think that will happen. I hope we can stop all this and be able to go back there soon.” “Yesterday we decided to come to Italy after the embassy called us and told us about the availability of this charter – the story of an Italian Lebanese who arrived with his wife -. The situation is very complicated in Lebanon, and at this stage We decided that it was better to be safe in Italy and then see what to do, depending on the development of the situation. The Italian ambassador in Beirut did a great job and now we are happy to be in Italy. And again the words of another citizen: “After

Escalation of the past days We decided to return to Italy: the bombings after the southern governorates reached Beirut. We were afraid. Explosions were heard throughout the city. Even though we were in generally safe neighborhoods, it was impossible not to hear them. Two days ago they told us about this trip opportunity

He confirmed last night: We decided to leave. The saddest thing is, above all, that we leave behind in Lebanon those who were not as fortunate as us, namely Lebanese colleagues and friends, to board this flight. We have left behind so much grief for a country collapsing under the bombs. We do not know now when we can return to our homeland, Lebanon: It is all very sad, and let us know that the country is going through difficult and terrible days.” “No one thought that the bombings would reach central Beirut: some missiles fell two kilometers from my house and it shook completely,” testified an Italian. last.