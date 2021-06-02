Isaac Herzog is the new president of Israel – The Last Hour

(ANSA) – Tel Aviv, June 02 – Isaac Herzog is the new president of Israel. He was elected by the Knesset today in the first ballot by 87 votes. And the other candidate, Miriam Peretz, got 26 votes. Herzog – the current head of the Jewish Agency and former leader of the Labor Party – is taking over the presidency of Israel from Reuven Rivlin, who will remain in office until July 9. 7 members abstained during the vote, with Herzog’s majority being the largest of the members to date.



“It is my intention to be president of all, to listen to all voices, trying to trace lines of convergence within our society and with our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora,” Herzog said in his acceptance speech for the position. The head of state then immediately received warm congratulations from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Herzog continued, “The challenges are many and must be taken into account, and it is necessary to heal the bloody wounds that have opened in our society in recent times, and we must defend Israel’s international standing and good reputation among the peoples. We must also fight anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel. We must protect the pillars of Israel.” our democracy.” (handle).

