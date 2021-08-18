Is Italy the economic surprise for Europe?

L ‘Italy Stronger than other European countries in economic recovery?

It is not easy to give the answer, but the data speak of an accelerating race, even in relation to the important powers of the continent, primarily Germany.

What did the latest macroeconomic indicators do toItaly And what do you expect in the post-Covid relaunch?

Italy’s drive to Europe? recovery data

There has been a revival in different areas: from Bill In the Industrial production. Thanks to jingle economy with spread Covid in 2020Our country is experiencing a rather abrupt recovery.

In detail, the latest Eurostat results indicated a Gross Domestic Production by 2.7% in the second quarter. An excellent number for Italy, given the weakness of +0.2% in the first three months of 2021.

Furthermore, the uptrend is among the most significant, with Spain topping with + 2.8%.

It’s no coincidence, in fact, that Bloomberg’s estimates cited Rome and Madrid as the continent’s engines, wrapped in optimistic forecasts. Growth here is at a rapid pace that it was not in the 1970s. for our nation, a + 5,6%, 0.6 percentage points higher than the July Bloomberg survey.

Italy also ranks first in Europe in terms of industrial production increase in the first half of 2021: the jump was 20% compared to 6 months of 2020.

What is driving our country up? There is certainly a rebound effect from the gloomy numbers for 2020. To this, however, we must also add the great expectations associated with the money recovery plan.

The first down payment of €25 billion has already been sent and Draghi government Preparing to implement reforms and investments.

Italy’s strengths and weaknesses

In the still not very reassuring global context, with supply bottlenecks, inflation warnings, higher commodity prices and a latent delta variable, optimism goes hand in hand with wisdom.

Also for Italy. Bocconi professor Andrea Beltratti explained to Corriere della Sera:

“There is a very vital part of the country like that in industrial areas Which confirms very great manufacturing capacity and export. The revival of the global cycle….has given Italy some benefits…Exports and investments that will arrive thanks to European funds will be essential. Our strengths are our exports and our manufacturing ability..”

And what are the weaknesses? Certainly the structural dimension of the country. Then the real Achilles heel: Public debt. The Bank of Italy highlighted a new high in its report.

L ‘Italy It is growing with its debts now amounting to 45,000 euros per citizen.