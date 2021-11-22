November 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Is it visible to the naked eye this year? Here's the truth

Is it visible to the naked eye this year? Here’s the truth

Karen Hines November 22, 2021 2 min read

Will the Christmas comet also be visible with the naked eye for this year, 2021? Here are all the details about it.

A Christmas Comet is ready to blast off into the sky in December (Photo: Pixabay).

Just over a week and December will officially enter, one of the most awaited months of the year and The festive period par excellence; Many are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Christmas, but there may be another exciting event coinciding with it.

Long before the famous Christian holiday, it was Christmas Guilty, which can apparently be visible to the naked eye. A show not to be missed!

The return of the Christmas comet and details about it

popularly called by everyone Comet Christmas, Comet Leonard (C/2021 A1) It was only discovered last January by a scientist of the same name, and is ready to talk about it even in the coming weeks.

The comet will reach the lowest distance from Earth in December 12 2021And it will be visible to us just before sunrise and right after sunset, when the distance from Earth is “only” 34 million km.

It seems that this comet, in addition to being the brightest of the year, will leave our solar system after reaching the closest point to the sun, according to calculations, on January 3, 2022.

comet christmas
The show is coming in December (Photo: Pixabay).

Read also -> Colds, Sinusitis and Coughs: The Treatment That Takes It All Away in 24 Hours

NASA itself invites all citizens to pay close attention to the sky: Watch the sky and watch the news, because comets can sometimes surprise us by releasing large bursts of gas and dust as they approach the sun.Writes US Government Agency.

See also  Don't forget to do this before eating canned tuna, as it affects our health

Read also -> Will we see Barbara Dorso dancing with the stars? Here’s the truth

So there can be a great show, even if it is It is difficult to predict how much dust and gas a comet will emitBeing a phenomenon rich in variables; So the intensity of the visual scene itself will be a real surprise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA Perseverance: Third Sample Collected on Mars and Sunset Imaging

November 21, 2021 Karen Hines
6 min read

Highest risk of freezing weather this winter. American Studies

November 21, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“The third dose, immunity is good after 3 months” / Shahar (Israeli Vaccine Director): “It will continue…”

November 21, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Covid Fauci: ‘We are facing a dangerous new wave of cases, we must prevent it now’

November 22, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

The car, which was in procession in Wisconsin, injured several people

November 22, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Rome’s new stadium, after companies appeals to the TAR, there is a risk that the project will be banned

November 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Hearts What will happen in the last episode of the TV series? progress

November 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese