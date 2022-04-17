Is GTA 5 Re-rated for PC by ESRB, New Version Coming? – Multiplayer.it

US rating agency ESRB . added new copy computer from GTA 5, which seems to indicate a re-release of the game in line with the innovations introduced on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S last month.

As reported by the Twitter account @GTANet, the GTA 5 related page has recently been updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X and now also includes “Windows PC” between platforms. This may be evidence that the PC can be upgraded, which could therefore include some of the improvements and innovations introduced in the console re-release, including Ray tracing and HDR. At the same time, it is not excluded that this is just a mistake from the ESRB, although the addition of a new platform a month after launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X is somewhat questionable.

Another detail to note, which may bolster the above hypothesis, is that the ESRB currently has three active GTA 5 information pages, divided by “generations”. There are original versions of PS3 and Xbox 360, those for PS4, Xbox One and PC and three related to “re-release” for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S which now also includes the computer between the reference platforms. We just have to wait for any official news from Rockstar Games to find out more.

Staying on the topic, according to some user reports, it appears that Rockstar Games has removed from GTA 5 the characters who are potentially offensive to the transgender community.