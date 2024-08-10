Is cropping photos always a torture? With this method it becomes fun and very fast

iPhone is one of the most beloved brands in the world, known for its quality and innovation.

Among the diverse devices, the iPhone stands out for its exceptional technical features and elegant design that adapts to every style and need. One of the iPhone’s great strengths is its camera, capable of capturing clear and detailed photos in any lighting condition, enhanced with filters and effects for creative shots.

New versions of the iPhone offer additional functions that allow original customization of photos. One of the most appreciated innovations is the improved functionality Crop imagesmaking this process easier and more efficient.

Cropping photos on your phone has never been easier! The new “crop” feature on iPhone lets you remove unnecessary edges from your photos and get clean, well-defined shots. Here’s how to use it.

How to crop your photos easily

Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Select the image to crop. Click on the frame icon at the bottom right. A blue rectangle will appear around the image: drag the edges to resize it. Click Done to save your changes.

For those who prefer a simpler method, there is an option Auto crop: Select the image, click on the frame icon, hold down until the “Auto Crop” option appears, and click on it to complete the process.

In addition to cropping photos, the latest versions of the iPhone offer the ability to further customize your photos by using attachments – Colorful stickers that can be applied directly to your photos, making them unique and captivating. To add a sticker, simply press and hold the screen until the dedicated icon appears, then choose the desired sticker and drag it to the photo in the desired position.

Thanks to the new iPhone versions, taking beautiful photos has become not only easier, but also fun and innovative, demonstrating once again how this device is at the forefront of the technological sector and multimedia customization.