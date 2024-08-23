Is Belen Rodriguez single again for Stefano Di Martino? A gesture from Angelo Galvano shows how things are going

According to recent rumors, everything is over between Belén Rodríguez and Angelo Galvano, and Stefano Di Martino was to blame. However, a gesture from the businessman reveals the truth about things with the Argentine showgirl!

Belen Rodriguez Back in the middle of gossip after alleged breakup Angelo Eduardo Galvanothe businessman I started a relationship with a few months ago. The last rumor He wants the Argentine showgirl to be single again. “by mistake” From her ex-husband Stefano Di MartinoBut to clarify how things work and reveal fact He thought about it. gesture to We came.

Is Belen Rodriguez single again because of Stefano Di Martino? A gesture from Angelo Galvano clarifies!

In the weekly todayandindiscretion She said that break between Belen Rodriguez H Angelo Galvano It would have depended on Stefano Di Martino“Like an Argentine showgirl.”He never healed the grief of his breakup with Stefano Di Martino and numbs the dissatisfaction in a confusing whirlwind of relationships..

The couple were together for a few months, then in the spring of 2024 Belen ended the story with Elio Lorenzoni.They are. We cameThe showgirl announced that he was the man she had been waiting for for a long time and that “He fell in love with me, not my personality.However, for several weeks, several rumors have suggested that it is all over between them and that the reason is due to the suffering caused to the showgirl by the separation – this time permanent? – from Stefano Di Martino.

However, on social media, the 34-year-old businessman has made a small achievement. gesture Which seems to have revived fans’ hopes and reveals the truth of things. Here is the latest post she made: Belenactually, Angelo Galvano Comment by writing:“Credits?” And mark the showgirl with a red heartWhich indicates that everything is going well between them.

Belen Rodriguez and the rumors about the end of her story with Angelo Galvano

From the newspapers, the alleged rift between Belen Rodriguez H Angelo Galvano She has been identified as particularly disturbed. She was characterized by strong arguments and throwing plates and glasses, which would prompt the showgirl to question her future and admit that she feared being alone.

But, as the showgirl prepares for her upcoming work commitments, which will see her host the comedy show Only Fun and Real Time with Amore alla prova – the seventh year crisis, hope is in Flashback with Angelo GalvanoThis is what the recent social movements of the businessman confirmed.

Before the final confirmation, Deianira Marzano had already reported several of them. Reports From flashback, it actually happened. Traveling in Parilla Island Where the showgirl meets with her family to enjoy some relaxation before heading back to the studio.