iron bow ac. In Venice with 11 absentees but with a specific goal

After the beautiful victory over Rome, he won Milan Today he will face his first flight of 2022 in a unique and amazing city: Venezia. To host Pioli’s men, Paolo Zanetti’s side will be a nice surprise in the first round thanks to an often efficient game and players with above-average technical qualities in the rescue.

Always heavy absences

For these reasons, it certainly wouldn’t be a small challenge. for these and others. In fact, Stefano Pioli will have to lay off 11 players, among them Kessie e Bennacer (Participated in the African Nations Cup) and the positive in Covid Tomori, Romagnoli and Calabria. No excuse, though: The Rossoneri have every intention of riding the wave that has arisen with San Siro’s good performance against Roma and continuing to chase Inter in the Scudetto. On the other hand, absences have weight, but what matters, other than the players who will take the field, is the Mentality.

iron bow ac

Among the most famous landmarks in Venice there are gondola; The boat is equipped with standard and well-known style iron bow, a tool, being so heavy, weighs down the bow of the boat and thus keeps it always in good shape with any number of rowers and aids its management by determining which direction the arc of the gondola always points. Even Milan, which remains in parallel with Venice, will need support in the lake by his iron arch: anyone who takes the field knows Technical and tactical ideas To the coach and put them into practice withAttitude and spirit that has featured Team Pioli for months now. And this is how a group, albeit limited in its power, supports itself on the water.