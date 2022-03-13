Iraq: “Twelve Iranian missiles were fired at Erbil at the US Consulate and the Al-Qaeda area.”

At night between Saturday and Sunday twelve missiles on the area consulate Based on US base to Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan. According to preliminary information, these are Iranian-made Fateh-110 missiles. Officials in the Iraqi security forces heard fromNews agency They stated that they “were launched by Iran“. Look GhafooriThe head of international media relations in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Twitter that the consulate was not impressed But the missiles reached the surrounding area. The agency recalls that the attack comes a few days after a previous missile attack Israel Near Damascus, two militants were killed Iranian National Guard.
there Iraqi News Agency It was reported that the governorate’s Minister of Health stated that this did not happen Victims And no injured. Governor of the region Masrour Barzani In a brief statement, he “strongly condemned the multiple attacks” and called on civilians to follow the directions of the security forces. “We will not succumb to cowards,” added. Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-KazemiHe spoke by phone with Barzani and promised an investigation.
#broke down: News of the fall of several ballistic missiles on the American base in Erbil pic.twitter.com/XMTXHDQs76
– Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 12 March 2022
Mayor of Erbil Omid Khoshnawaccording to Jerusalem Post claim it not clear Whether the target is the US consulate or the city airport. TV station studios Kurdistan 24 damaged. Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr He wrote on Twitter: Erbil is under fire. As if the Kurds are not Iraqis.”
#broke down: First missile attack tonight # erbil. pic.twitter.com/N2nSv27cdf
– Sarwan Waltzari (@SarwanBarzani_) 12 March 2022
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is essential
Your support helps us ensure our independence and allows us to continue to produce quality journalism online that is open to all, without paid barriers. Your contribution is essential to our future.
Be supportive too
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Saudi Arabia: 81 people executed in one day: the highest number ever
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Harris in the Storm: laughs after being asked about Ukrainian refugees
Slap on the Russian Embassy in the United States, “Zelensky Road” – Ultima Ora
To reduce the consumption of Russian gas, Europe is importing coal from Russia: in recent days, loads to Germany, the United Kingdom and Latvia