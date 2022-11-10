Iranian drones used by Putin were filled with US parts, Ukraine’s innovation and America’s embarrassment

Embarrassment for America. why me Drones Used by Iranians Russia in battle Ukraine They have American elements. The discovery has surprised the United States and Canada. Where is the company? Quebec-based Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) has been told that engines made by its Austrian subsidiary Rotax will be found in Iranian-made drones downed in Kiev-controlled territory.

More info





Logo in scrap photos

Canadian company logo appeared In photos of drone wrecks. BRP spokeswoman Biliana Necheva said the company has not delivered engines to Iran since 2019 and “will not sell anything in the future.” And he suggestedIran He may have used fake or stolen motors. The words after the Rotax engine on the Mohajar-6 drone shot down by Ukrainian forces were apparently discovered and shown on CNN.

Cameras from Hong Kong

Radio Free Europe is funded by the US Confirmed A camera on the downed Mohajer-6 was manufactured by Hong Kong-based RunCam Technology, which has two authorized Iranian dealers. Another camera resembled a model manufactured by Sierra-Olympic Technologies in the US state of Oregon. The microchips bore the logos of California-based Linear Technology Corporation.

Iranian drone used by Russia: * Created in February 2022

Iran is copying America

While Rotax engines are used in snowmobiles, jet skis, and civilian airlines, they are also featured in the US MQ-1 Predator drone, Israel’s Heron drones, and some Russian drones. Because Iran lacks an effective air force due to international sanctions, it has developed a drone program, or UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). The Iranian drone, the Shahed-129, has been in production since 2013 and is widely reported to have a Rotax 914 engine.A decade ago, reports circulated that it copied features of a US drone shot down by Iran.