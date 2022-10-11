October 11, 2022

Iran: GB announces new sanctions, hits the morality police – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul October 11, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – London, October 10 – The British government of Liz Truss has announced a new round of sanctions against Iran, primarily imposed on the entire morality police, following the violent suppression of protests in the Islamic Republic. The case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody after being arrested on charges of violating the strict dress code imposed in the country, especially against women.

The punitive measures, in addition to the officials and agents of the police establishment involved in Mahsa’s arrest, are also of interest to prominent figures in Iran’s national security, the British Foreign Office announced. All affected are subject to the practice of banning any virtual trips to the island and freezing any assets that can be traced back to the British authorities. (Dealing).

