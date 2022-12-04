Iran abolishes the morality police

L’Iran Activities suspended Moral policeThe force that controlled people’s clothes, especially women, who did not respond to themselves according to the rules dictated by the Islamic Republic system. This was announced by the Attorney General of the country, Mohammad Jaafar MontazeriSpeaking in Qom, at a meeting with clerics.

Montazeri pointed out that the police, which was created in 2006 under the name of Jesht Ershad, “has nothing to do with the judiciary, it was abolished by those who established it,” in response to a question about why the morality police stopped working. Written by the semi-official news agency Esna. Some analysts consider the announcement a victory for the protest movement, though others say the decision was too little and too late.

There is no further confirmation that the morality police has been completely abolished, a decision that is expected to be announced by the Supreme Council for the Cultural Revolution, its governing body. Montazeri also did not say that the morality police had been demolished indefinitely. However, Parliament and the Council of the Cultural Revolution are discussing compulsory veiling: within two weeks they will communicate their decisions and there may be changes in the way the law is applied and enforced.

The Prosecutor himself – reports Farda Radio – I acknowledge that the Iranian judicial system does not openly seek a solution to this “social security police”, but recent events, referring to the protests, prompted the security services to seek a “wise solution to this problem”.

Montazeri explained that the judiciary will continue to monitor behavior at the community level, and stressed that women’s clothing is still very important, especially in the holy city of Qom. Wearing the veil the wrong way, “especially in the holy city of Qom, is the main concern of the judiciary and our revolutionary society, but it should be noted that legal action is the last resort and that cultural measures precede anything else.”

Qom is the religious center of Iran, where the main Shiite seminaries are located, a city visited every year by thousands of pilgrims and seminarians from all over the world who come to study. Montazeri has done just that in the past few days Another important announcementHe said that within 15 days at the latest, the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council for the Cultural Revolution will announce their opinion on the issue of compulsory veiling.

The police announcement of a moral suspension in Iran, “if true, would be the first major victory for the ongoing protest movement since September. But it may not be enough” for the activists. This is the immediate comment of Riccardo Nouri, spokesperson for Amnesty International in Italy, on the Iranian authorities’ announcement. If it were true, it would have been the first victory of the protest movement. If it is true, we need to know if this declaration will be implemented and anyway it comes after more than 400 dead. But it is said that it is not enough for the protest movement to move forward. Meanwhile if that’s the case, that’s a great first sign.”