iOS 15.2 Available, Apple Reveals Operating System News – Nerd4.life

An apple Release iOS 15.2, the latest version of The operating system From the iPhone, full of interesting Ads. At the same time, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and macOS 12.1 also arrived.

Among the new features of iOS 15.2 we find support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, the plan from 4.99 euros per month only for voice commands, as well as Privacy Report For applications, allowing you to control the activities of the program from a specific item included in the settings.

The Messages app now includes security settings that allow you to receive messages Notices If their children under the age of 13 send or receive images containing nudityLikewise, searches across Siri, Spotlight, and Safari have been modified to provide better indicators of online safety.

Other notable innovations include a button in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera app that manually activates the macro mode, as well as an “heir connection” option that allows you to leave your digital legacy to a specific person.

Finally, City Maps has been improved for the Maps app, with new details within supported regions, and some additional features related to sending emails and phone location.