Inzaghi can smile: How many times has he returned to Udinese Inter!

infection Handanovic Concerns about the entire Nerazzurri environment, especially after a mistake radu against the Bologna. The Slovenian goalkeeper was not the only absent irritableThey also suffer from physical problems JosensAnd Vidal, Kaiseido And sticks.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, “Handanovic It is much betterbut until today it was separate and only Tomorrow it will be evaluated Whether he will be included in the team. In the event of a new assignment, in its place cI’ll be Radu againFresh from the fault of Bologna but spoiled by the team and my inzag these days“.

Samir Handanovic, Inter Milan

kaiseido And Vidal They worked in groups in the morning training. The return of the Chilean will be very important to the Nerazzurri affair, given the exclusion of Calhanoglu.

sticks Instead, he made a personal exercise after Nullius’ dismay. Inzaghi hopes to take him back to the domestic match with Empoli (next Friday) or directly in the Italian Cup final on May 11. It should be in Udine D’Ambrosio.

Worked separately also Josenswho, however, has gotten rid of muscle fatigue, to the point of increasing the pace and has hope of being called up on Sunday.

Simon Borghi