Sunday, July 28, 2024
Search
Top News

Introducing the United States Flash! 3-0 – Can’t beat Argentina – Volleyball.it

By: Noah French

Date:

We are 4
United States – Argentina 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16)
Offensive Points: 38-33
Muri Score: 6-3
The score: 8-0
Opponent fouls: 23 Argentina, 19 USA
12-12 of which are bad jokes

Highest Scorer: Russell (USA) 16 points (13 attacks, 3 aces); Defalco (USA) 14 (9 attacks, 1 block, 4 aces), Averill (USA) 8 (6 attacks, 2 blocks), Loser (ARG) 8 (6 attacks, 2 blocks)

Paris (France) – 70 minutes is enough for USA to finish practice in Olympic opener against Argentina Russell e DeFalco4th places Argentina are struggling like never before Conte e Balonsky Lowest efficiency in attack: 28.57% and 26.67%.

USA Sniper 9 meters to 8 aces 0, 4 DeFalco, 3 Russell.

Cestetti: On the pitch Christensen as director, Anderson opposite, Russell and Defalco as spikers, Averill and Holt as central defenders, Shiji as libero. There was no change in Spera’s three sets.

Argentinian De Ceco as director, Lima opposite, Conte and Palonski at 4, Loser and Djerba in center, Danani as libero. Starting with the sextet unchanged for three sets, Mendez has many changes underway.

The match was refereed by an Italian Stephen Caesarwith first preference Daniel Robizarda Challenge Referee.

See also  Today's Almanac Thursday, October 12: Columbus Day begins in America
Previous article
Panetta: AI has positive effects but risks for employment – Last Minute
Next article
Weather Alert, Hurricane Kirsty is a bombshell of bad weather in Europe: 5 countries on alert

Popular

More like this

Women’s water polo, Italy-France will already challenge from inside or outside to qualify for the quarter-finals

Noah French Noah French -
Setterosa will make her debut in women's water polo...

Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
For Inter Brand, the president will instead be Ralph...

This color on nails is the best

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Singer Annalisa, the queen of fashion and style, posted...

Mars, Get Ready for a Vacation on the Red Planet | Those Who’ve Been There Recommend the Sunsets: They’re Spectacular

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Soon we will be able to visit the red...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Women’s water polo, Italy-France will already challenge from inside or outside to qualify for the quarter-finals

Top News 0
Setterosa will make her debut in women's water polo...

Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

Economy 0
For Inter Brand, the president will instead be Ralph...

This color on nails is the best

Entertainment 0
Singer Annalisa, the queen of fashion and style, posted...

Popular News

Women’s water polo, Italy-France will already challenge from inside or outside to qualify for the quarter-finals

Top News 0
Setterosa will make her debut in women's water polo...

Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

Economy 0
For Inter Brand, the president will instead be Ralph...

This color on nails is the best

Entertainment 0
Singer Annalisa, the queen of fashion and style, posted...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska