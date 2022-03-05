Intesa San Paolo, Alessandra Florio will lead the regional administration of Marche-Emilia

Credit – Fostering female talent is one of the keys to strengthening the Banca dei Territori division,

Alessandra Florio, 52, of Veneto, will lead the Emilia-Romagna and Marche regional administration in Intesa San Paolo from 1 April.

Intesa Sanpaolo – read a note from the institute – strengthens the Banca dei Territori department, headed by Stefano Baresi, by reorganizing the entire structure according to the criteria of efficiency and improving customer service. This is the first important step that sees Banca dei Territori as the champion in carrying out the renovation in line with the guidelines of the new action plan.”

Promoting female talent is one of the keys to strengthening the division: A new central coordinating structure has been created in which Virginia Burla, Anna Rossio, Cristina Balbo, Cristina Motta and Francesca Nido are at the head of the Business and Territory Departments, while Tiziana Lamberti and Alessandra Florio enter at the head of the department.

Alessandra Florio, 52, from Venice from Este, graduated in Mathematics at the University of Padua and is currently responsible for retail sales for the Veneto Ovest and Trentino Alto Adige regional departments. He has taken his entire career at the Intesa Sanpaolo Group from the branch to assuming roles of increasing responsibility within the Banca dei Territori Group structures. Its activities also include participation in projects promoted by Valore D, an association of companies committed to gender balance and an inclusive culture of growth for Italian companies and the country.

