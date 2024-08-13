International Space Station: Man Called Astronauts | Called From Backyard Using Unthinkable Device – Video – CUENEWS

Man communicates with the International Space Station from the comfort of his home. How was this possible?Yellow?

the International Space Station (ISS) represents one of More ambitious projects Important in history To explore space. The International Space Station was launched into low Earth orbit as a result of International cooperation Involving space agencies from several countries, including: NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA H CSA. Since its first mission in 1998, the International Space Station has become an orbiting laboratory where scientists and astronauts conduct experiments in microgravity.

the building from International Space Station It is made up of different units, each of which performs specific functions. Among these, I Housing units, Research laboratories and monitoring platforms Living spaces For the daily and scientific activities of the astronauts. The construction of the station required more than forty assembly tasks, making it a true engineering feat.

One of the most curious things about the International Space Station is that it has Orbital velocity. Travel to about 28,000 km/hThe station completes its full orbit around the Earth. Every 90 minutesThis means that the astronauts on board can witness sixteen in the morning H Sunset every day, Offering stunning visuals and unique perspectives of our planet.

In recent years, ISS It has also become a symbol of international cooperation and peace.Despite the geopolitical tensions on the ground, Countries concerned In space station management They work together in harmony, Demonstrating that scientific cooperation can overcome political barriers.

International Space Station and Amateur Radio Communications

the International Space Station Provides a Unofficial program Which allows students to speak directly with astronauts through Amateur radio. Thanks to the organization almost entirely. voluntary Connect Ares (Amateur Radio on the International Space Station), children have the opportunity to do so. Asking questions to astronauts During a 10-minute window, it is the time it takes for the station to pass overhead.

According to Kenneth J. Ransom, ISS Ham project coordinator at Johnson Space Center, NASA A Houston, This program Hope To inspire younger generations to pursue scientific and technological careers.And plant seeds that may one day grow into large oak trees.

Man speaks to ISS from home

proximity to International Space Station To Earth, only 200-250 miles away, makes possible a series of fascinating interactions between astronauts and ordinary people. A recent example of this has emerged Player radio Amateurs Michigan Creation and communication together astronaut On board the International Space Station using Homemade antenna.

Even the astronaut sent him one. QSL Postcard per Get to know the conversation. This amazing event demonstrates how communications technologies can bring two distant worlds closer together.