International fencing challenge over the weekend in Brescia

The International Fencing Challenge scheduled for the weekend of

The San Filippo Sports Center in Via Luigi Pazzoli in Brescia is ready to welcome more than 600 young athletes under the age of 14 who will contest it, sportingly speaking, in the new edition of the International Fencing Challenge, the event organized by the Fencing Blue. Andrea Cassara. A particularly rich schedule and program includes eight races, four of which take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, and four more on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in which athletes from 19 countries of the world compete.

In addition to Italy, of course, the following regions will be represented: Poland, Belgium, United States, Israel, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Austria, Sweden, Germany, Qatar, Switzerland, Singapore, Estonia, Turkey. Saturday 3rd December 2022 Under 14 Epee Competition (8.45am), Under 12 Women’s Epee (8.45am), Under 12 Men’s Epee (2pm) and Under 14 Women’s Epee (2pm evening) . Instead, Sunday will be set aside for frustration, with boys under 14 and girls under 12 called to the stand at 8:45, boys under 12 and girls under 14 starting at 2pm. A total of 643 male and female athletes will participate in the four competitions.