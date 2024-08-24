Intermittent Fasting, The New Terrifying Discovery: This Is What You Risk Every Day

Back to intermittent fasting: A new study has highlighted some serious risks associated with this diet.

In fact, intermittent fasting is a diet that promises rapid weight loss, but it is only effective if followed correctly.

It is important to distinguish between a balanced diet and intermittent fasting, which involves a 16-hour fasting period alternated with an 8-hour window during which meals included in the diet can be eaten. In general, these meals range from two to three meals per day, and the calorie intake usually does not exceed 600 calories.

Despite the positive effects attributed to this system, new findings have emerged regarding serious consequences that can suddenly appear.

Be very careful with intermittent fasting.

It is a diet that involves abstaining from eating meals, which must be eaten according to a very specific rhythm. This diet should only be followed when you are physically fit enough to face such an arduous journey. It is always advisable to be followed by an experienced nutritionist, who can periodically monitor your body’s response and decide whether it is appropriate to continue the diet or stop it.

New research conducted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Boston, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, examined how two groups of mice responded to prolonged fasting for 24 hours, with equally important and disturbing results.

A new serious danger for those who follow intermittent fasting

The study found that the risk of developing tumors in the intestines was increased due to the long periods of fasting. In fact, this diet, by exposing you to a high calorie restriction and long hours of fasting, can make the cells of the intestines hyperactive during the refeeding period. While intermittent fasting can lead to weight loss, health benefits, and increased longevity, there are risks associated with cancer.

Read also -> Diet to sleep all night, the expert answers: You will no longer be able to do this

From the MIT study also emerges a very important fact to consider, as can be read in the speech he gave to The Mirror: “Fasting is very healthy, but if you are unlucky and start eating again after fasting, and you are exposed to a mutagen like a charred steak or something like that, you may increase your risk of developing a lesion that could then turn into cancer.”“

Read also -> Better than porridge, but I make everything with chia seeds

Read also -> I combine zucchini and pistachios, so that lunch becomes a pleasure and everyone immediately asks me to appear again