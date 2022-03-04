Inter: Sanchez with Salernitana and Vidal in Liverpool, but the happy hour is approaching | first page

From the stars to the stables. How Inter has changed in two and a half months. In mid-December the Nerazzurri won 5-0 in Salerno After 4-0 in Cagliari, 3-0 in Rome, 2-0 in Spezia and Venice. In 2021, success against Napoli opened a positive streak of 8 consecutive victories in the tournament, in 2022 Dzeko’s goal in Napoli was the last scored by a team Simone Inzaghi who hasn’t found his way into the net in four straight games.

On Friday evening in San Siro, the last Salernitana arrived, who in this calendar year has scored more goals than Inter in Serie A.: 9 vs 6, however the best and worst attack in the league (55 goals vs. 20) are challenged.

Alexis Sanchez should play for this occasion, who decided exactly one year ago the trip to Parma with a pillar. Instead his friend and compatriot Arturo Vidal is preparing for Tuesday night’s Champions League trip to Liverpool, where the suspended Parilla will not be there.

The two Chileans are the highest-paid players in the entire Nerazzurri team, with a net salary of €7 million per year., a figure inconsistent with their use and relative performance in the field. Cause it’s almost time to cut it, probably already in the summer. Both are under contract until June 2023, but At the end of the season, Inter can exercise the option to unilaterally terminate agreements with Sanchez and Vidal by paying severance payments of €4 million each. The path is already set, we just need the courage to turn the page by focusing on the younger players.