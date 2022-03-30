Inter, personal work for Brozovic and De Vrij but the Croatian with Juventus will be there

The Dutchman’s recovery is even more difficult. Meanwhile, Inzaghi founded the national team

at home Inter doubts about the existence of Marcelo Brozovic And the Stephen de Frege for the big match against Juventus scheduled for Sunday evening at the stadium. Injuries to his calf, right and left respectively, were treated on March 8 in a challenge Champions at Anfield Against Liverpool, they preach caution, and thus for the Croatian midfielder and Dutch defender, it was another day of personal work.

about Brozovic, Who has not suffered any injuries, there is even greater optimism about his presence on the pitch for the much-anticipated Italian derby. The situation is more complicated de Freige, which treats muscle distraction. In front of the Bianconeri led by Allegri, looming is the return of the Croatian to his place in midfield, whose absence in the Nerazzurri match made all the more sense – with Inzaghi trying in turn with poor results Barilla, Vidal and Calhanoglu – and in defence. D’Ambrosio To complete the three sections Skriniar and batons. Brozovic may partially return to the group on Thursday.



In the meantime Simon Inzaghi Appiano found the players participating with their national teams: The Blues Stretcher and sticks, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Perisic, Skriniar and Dzeko. Chileans Sanchez and Vidal They are expected to arrive in Milan on Thursday evening.