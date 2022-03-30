March 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Inter, personal work for Brozovic and De Vrij but the Croatian with Juventus will be there

Inter, personal work for Brozovic and De Vrij but the Croatian with Juventus will be there

Mirabelle Hunt March 30, 2022 2 min read

The Dutchman’s recovery is even more difficult. Meanwhile, Inzaghi founded the national team

at home Inter doubts about the existence of Marcelo Brozovic And the Stephen de Frege for the big match against Juventus scheduled for Sunday evening at the stadium. Injuries to his calf, right and left respectively, were treated on March 8 in a challenge Champions at Anfield Against Liverpool, they preach caution, and thus for the Croatian midfielder and Dutch defender, it was another day of personal work.

about Brozovic, Who has not suffered any injuries, there is even greater optimism about his presence on the pitch for the much-anticipated Italian derby. The situation is more complicated de Freige, which treats muscle distraction. In front of the Bianconeri led by Allegri, looming is the return of the Croatian to his place in midfield, whose absence in the Nerazzurri match made all the more sense – with Inzaghi trying in turn with poor results Barilla, Vidal and Calhanoglu – and in defence. D’Ambrosio To complete the three sections Skriniar and batons. Brozovic may partially return to the group on Thursday.


see also

league
Juventus in Irati: Last year in Var they both resented




In the meantime Simon Inzaghi Appiano found the players participating with their national teams: The Blues Stretcher and sticks, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Perisic, Skriniar and Dzeko. Chileans Sanchez and Vidal They are expected to arrive in Milan on Thursday evening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Bata, Torto, Jacobs, and Desallo: The Return of the Fantastic Four

March 30, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Nice reaction, sorry it will be there until December”

March 30, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

The America’s Cup 2024 will be held in Barcelona

March 29, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

6 min read

Military costs, Conte: ‘They want to crush the M5 in the corner’. Guerini media: ‘Gradual growth by 2028’. 5 stars: ‘Good step towards us’

March 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Set 3 new deadlines that could save you

March 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Emma Maroney: “I stole Maria de Filippi’s shoes”

March 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Attention, in some cases they may not do that well!!

March 30, 2022 Karen Hines