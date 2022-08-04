August 4, 2022

Inter, Chelsea gear up for Casadei relaunch: a two-digit proposal ready

The London club does not give up and is ready to return to the Nerazzurri midfielder with a new offer

After Inter rejected the first proposal, Chelsea did not give up and studied the counterattack of Cesare Casadey.

The London club is serious about the 2003-born midfielder from the Nerazzurri, the absolute champion in the Primavera Scudetto that Chifu won last season.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the “Blues” are considering a relaunch in the coming days. The official offer of eight million euros has been judged too low by Inter, who are asking for 20 million for the card and the possibility of introducing a buy-back option so as not to permanently lose the decision-making power of the midfielder.

“The Rosary” reveals the intentions of the Buhli Club:

“It’s hard to think that the Blues could immediately deliver the 20 million requested by Inter, but the double-digit proposal could already be a sign of the London club’s intentions.”

A word of ‘no’ was not enough to stop Tuchel’s Chelsea, who now wants to return to the office to try and bring the Ravenna midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

