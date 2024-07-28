Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

After the official change of ownership at Inter, with the move from Suning to Oaktree, the California fund is slowly arranging all the bureaucratic steps to take control of the company. Among the various issues to be resolved, as Calcio e Finanza explains, there were also those related to the boards of directors of the subsidiaries Inter Media and Communication and Inter Brand. The portal writes: “The meetings of the two companies to renew their boards of directors were held on June 4th. In particular, as regards Inter Media and Communication, on May 27, 2024, the resignations from the board of directors were submitted by Steven Zhang, Ying Ruohan and Zhu Qing, representatives of Suning, for which reason the entire board of directors has expired.