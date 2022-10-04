Inter Barcelona 1-0, the match: Calhanoglu is decisive

22:58

98 & # 39; Final whistle: Inter Bets Barcelona 1-0

After eight minutes of injury time, the referee sends everyone to the locker room. Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 thanks to Calhanoglu’s goal in the 46th minute of the first half.

22:53

94 & # 39; – Dembelè dangerous: Inter saved

A cross shot from the Barcelona winger: Onana leaves the ball slipping, which lost a few centimeters from the post. Xavi’s men push for a tie. Inter defend themselves with pride.

22:51

92′ – Dumfries, what a risk

A long dialogue between the referee and Farr regarding an alleged handball by Dumfries in the Inter region. After nearly two minutes of conciliabolo, referee Vincic decided not to go and review the photos.

22:49

89′ – eight minutes of recovery

The fourth referee signals a terrible recovery: they will play until 98d.

22:47

88 & # 39; Busquets touches the lot

What an opportunity for Barcelona: Dembélé free kick from the edge of the penalty area: Busquets runs up and touches the post to the left of Onana.

22:42

83′ – San Siro whistles to Casey

Nerazzurri fans loudly mocked former AC Milan player Casey, who was brought in by Xavi in ​​place of Gavi. Inzaghi responded with Aslani instead of Calhanoglu.

22:33

75′ – Inzaghi changes

Barcelona pays, Inter defends itself. Inzaghi made three changes, recalling the most stressful elements on the bench: off De Vrij, Darmian and Di Marco and inside Acerbi, Dumfries and Gosens. Nerves heat up: In addition to Calhanoglu, Lautaro Martinez and Jaffe have also been warned.

22:26

67 & # 39; Pedri’s goal disallowed

Barcelona found the equalizer with Pedri, who hit the empty net after an empty exit from Onana on a cross from Dembele. But the referee, who was called to Var, saw a handball by Ansu Fati (after the Nerazzurri goalkeeper’s deflect) and disqualified it. Inter is still ahead.

22:23

64′ – Double change in Barcelona

Xavi invites Rafina and Marcos Alonso to the bench and puts Ansu Fati and Alejandro Baldi on.

22:19

60′ – Unana Super on Dembele

amazing A chance for BarcelonaWhich drives the accelerator in search of balance: Dembelebeats Skriniar and kicks hard at close range: Unana overcome and refuse.

22:17

58 & # 39; – Christensen is out with injury: Busquets is booked

Christensen had to leave the field due to a physical problem: in his place Xavi inserted Pique. Inter defend and start again: At the start of the second half, Busquets becomes difficult for Lautaro Martinez and is warned

22:15

56′ – Out of Korea, Dzeko enters

Inter’s first change: Simon Inzaghi Joaquin Correa calls and Edin Dzeko enters the field.

22:06

46 & # 39; Recovery begins

It starts again without changes: with Inter leading 1-0 thanks to Calhanoglu’s goal.

21:50

48 & # 39; First half ends: INTER 1-0 ADVANTAGE

At the end of the three minutes of recovery, referee Vincic sends everyone to the locker room. Inter lead 1-0 thanks to Calhanoglu’s goal.

21:48

46′ – INTERIOR FEATURE: A goal from Calanoglo

Inter ahead, with the conclusion of Calhanoglu From the edge of the penalty area, at the end of an urgent action. Di Marco serves the Turkish midfielder, who leaves a shot to the right of Ter Stegen.

21:44

42′ – recovery has been reported

There are three minutes of recovery given by referee Vincic. Play will last up to 48 minutes.

21:37

35′ – Dembele touches the post

After the danger, Barcelona returns to control the match: Dembele, from a good position, becomes dangerous, with the conclusion touching the post.

21:30

28′ – A goal was canceled in Korea

Goal disallowed at Inter: Correa, who passed Ter Stegen and netted the ball, was in an offside position.

21:25

23′ – Lautaro offside, no penalty

The Slovenian race director, after reviewing the photos, notes that it is not a matter of rigor. Report Lautaro Martinez offside position.

21:23

21 & # 39; Inter ask for a penalty: Barilla is booked

Correa saved by Garcia in the penalty area. The Barcelona defender seems to be touching the ball with his arm. Violent protests by the Nerazzurri players, with the reservation of Barilla. Referee summoned Vincic to VAR.

21:21

19 & # 39; Inter are having a hard time dribbling

Barcelona’s high pressure puts Inter in a difficult dribbling stage: Calhanoglu (twice) and De Vrij, lose dangerous balls at the edge of the Nerazzurri area.

21:14

12 ‘- Onana’s first intervention

Barcelona is still dangerous on the corner: from the flag Ravenna bowls the ball in the center of the area; Christensen expects everyone with a head: Unana blocks.

21:12

10′ – Marcos Alonso tries a corner kick

The first link of Barcelona, ​​which, after a very long dribbling in the Nerazzurri half, becomes dangerous in a corner move: Marcos Alonso emerges in the center of the area, sending the ball to the bottom.

21:07

5′ – Calhanoglu is dangerous

Xavi’s men constantly maintain possession of the ball by dribbling. Inter He defends himself and starts over. The first chance of the Nerazzurri with an attempt by Calhanoglu مسافة distanceveered off a corner kick by Ter Stegen.

21:02

1′ – The game begins

The match kicks off at the Meazza Stadium. The match between Inter and Barcelona started.

21:00

A minute of meditation in the field

Inter and Barcelona commemorated the victims in Indonesia with a minute’s silence.

20:45

After warming up: lnzaghi presses the nerazzurri

The teams stopped the warm-up before the match, and it was organized in a completely different way for the two squads. Inzaghi trained his players for 28 minutes, while Xavi kept his team on the field for just 15 minutes, focusing more on dribbling and stretching.

20:25

Barcelona fans destroy the subway in Milan

A group of Barcelona fans damaged the Cairoli metro station sign in Milan and the window of a shop located inside the station. The vandals were part of a mass of about a hundred fans blocked by police and driven into the Meazza stadium by agents, according to the public order system of Police Commissioner Giuseppe Petronzi.

20:20

Marotta’s words

Here are the words Giuseppe MarottaDirector generalInter is just minutes away from the Barcelona match. “The goal today is not to think about Inzaghi’s future, but to achieve the results that have been lost so far. It is very easy to blame the coach. It would be good to stop the season in November and stay tied to the top of the league. The standings. Inzaghi is an expert technician and what is happening in recent months can be used. To improve it. We have lost the certainty that we have to find again, through performance and results of course. The criticisms were valid and we must accept them. At this moment the data and statistics are against us and we have to cherish them. We must analyze and understand what happened.”

19:44

Barcelona’s official line-up

This is the official line-up for Barcelona , Besides 4-3-3: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Christensen, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso; Busquets, Badri, Jaffe; Ravenha, Lewandowski, Dembele. Coach: Xavi Hernandez. Available: Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas, Piquè, Jordi Alba, Balde, Pablo Torre, Kessie, Casadò Torras, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

19:42

The official line-up for Inter

Here is the official Inter lineup with 3-5-2: Onana. Skriniar, de Vrij, Pattons; Darmian, Barilla, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Demarco; Martinez, Korea. Coach: Introverted. Available: Handanovic, Botis, Acerbe, D’Ambrosio, Bellanova, Dumfries, Goossens, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Aslani, Carboni, Dzeko.

19:35

Inter Barcelona, ​​Inzaghi in the balance

The match between the Nerazzurri and Barcelona could represent an important test for Simon Inzaghi, who has just returned from a poor start to the season, with four defeats in his first eight league matches. The Nerazzurri coach is under scrutiny and part of his future is being played out.

19:25

Inter, Ko in the Youth League

The Nerazzurri, trained by Shifu, comes Defeated Barcelona 6-1 in the Youth League match I played in the afternoon. Barca, who now leads the group with 7 points, finished the training already in the first half with goals by Shadi Riad, Balboa and Victor Barbera. In the second half, the guests sprung up with poker again provided by Barberà, while the score was 5-0 and 6-0 respectively by Lorenzo and Paz. Inter’s flag goal is from Fontanarossa from a penalty kick.

19:15

Inter Barcelona, ​​precedents

Inter have won only two of their 14 European matches against Barcelona: 2-1 in the Fairs Cup in January 1970 and 3-1 in the Champions League in April 2010. Barcelona’s away victory over Inter Milan was separated by 60 years, a 4-0 win 2 in the Fairs Cup in September 1959 and 2-1 in the Champions League in December 2019.