Inter and Zielinski injured: recovery times

Inzaghi will have to do without Piotr Zielinski for a few days. The Polish midfielder, who was injured with the national team during the break, suffered from a “stretching of the muscles in his right thigh.” He will be evaluated day by day, but he will definitely miss the next match against Roma and may return between Young Boys (scheduled for Wednesday) and Juventus (on the 27th).

Zielinski has so far played six league and cup matches, two in the Champions League and four in Serie A. Tests carried out at Humanitas in Rozano highlighted the elongation of the panel. However, Barella has recovered and will be available for the match against the Giallorossi. During the break he took the opportunity to recover from the injury. It remains to be seen whether he will play live from the first minute. Tajon Buchanan is also on the road to a full recovery, after being injured during the America’s Cup with Canada in the summer.