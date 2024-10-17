Thursday, October 17, 2024
Inter and Zielinski injured: recovery times

By: Mirabelle Hunt

The Polish national team midfielder was injured. He will not participate in the next challenge and will be evaluated day by day

17 October 2024 (change at 5.35pm) – Milan

Inzaghi will have to do without Piotr Zielinski for a few days. The Polish midfielder, who was injured with the national team during the break, suffered from a “stretching of the muscles in his right thigh.” He will be evaluated day by day, but he will definitely miss the next match against Roma and may return between Young Boys (scheduled for Wednesday) and Juventus (on the 27th).

outside

Zielinski has so far played six league and cup matches, two in the Champions League and four in Serie A. Tests carried out at Humanitas in Rozano highlighted the elongation of the panel. However, Barella has recovered and will be available for the match against the Giallorossi. During the break he took the opportunity to recover from the injury. It remains to be seen whether he will play live from the first minute. Tajon Buchanan is also on the road to a full recovery, after being injured during the America’s Cup with Canada in the summer.

Previous article
This Woman Isn’t Real: Here’s How to Find Out Why
Next article
Why were health sector workers angry at the budget law?

