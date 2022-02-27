February 27, 2022

Inter, Juve risalita a -5: la strada verso lo scontro diretto allo Stadium

Inter and Juventus ascend to -5: the direct confrontation route on the field | first page

Mirabelle Hunt February 27, 2022 2 min read

February from a dream to a great nightmare. Last year, Inter scored 4 victories Consecutively in the league against Fiorentina, Lazio, Milan and Genoa, he scored 11 goals and one goal on the spot, and topped and starts escaping to the Scudetto. Instead, this month’s team Inzaghi never won, collecting only 2 points against Milan, Napoli, Sassuolo and Genoa with 2 goals and scoring 5 goals.

The Nerazzurri still have the biggest attack in the league with 55 goals in their favour, but in the last two Serie A games they haven’t been able to find a way to the goal despite having made a Jamal 53 shots. towards the opponent’s goal. single strikers (Dzeko, Sanchez and especially Lautaro) are not in good shapeHowever, the entire team is no longer operating as it was at the end of 2021.

Inzaghi is right about one thing: Whatever Allegri says, Juve have never stopped racing for the Scudetto. Thanks to today’s success in Empoli, the Bianconeri rose to -5 from Inter. Who should reclaim the away game in Bologna, but has a less accessible schedule from here to the live match at the beginning of April in Stadium. In fact The Nerazzurri plays at home with Salernitana, visits Turin and then hosts Fiorentina. While Juventus receive Spezia, they go to Sampdoria and play at home with Salernitana. When things get tough, play gets tough…

