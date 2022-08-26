Intelligent mobility, from the sharing economy to micro-mobility

In our daily life we ​​learned to know and use the word “intelligent”. Certainly the most common, and therefore the most frequently used, associations are those associated with electronic devices, such as “smartphones” and “smart TVs”. concretely What does the word “smart” mean?? It is an English adjective that we have imported into our language: according to the Encyclopedia of Treccani, it is used by the Anglo-Saxons as a synonym for “modern,” “active,” or “shiny,” referring to a person.

However, this word changes based on the following: We made the most classic example, the smartphone. This expression is used to refer to new generation phones, i.e. “smart phone”.

What if we say smart navigation? Let’s find out more in this article, recalling a series of concepts that will allow us to understand this expression.

Cities and traffic

If smartphone means ‘smartphone’, then it goes without saying that smartphone navigation literally means “Smart Mobility”. But let’s try to take a step back.

Big cities have always been plagued by traffic problem, a word that immediately recalls the image of long lines of cars in line and angry motorists. Often, in fact, inefficiency Public transport The citizen is led to prefer a royal means: we multiply this habit by the number of people in the city, and queues are born here.

Traffic is a serious problem: It makes us waste precious time We can dedicate it to something else. In particular, the extensive and uncontrolled use of cars also brings with it the significant issue of pollution, as well as the cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance. This is the place The concept of the sharing economy.

sharing economy

So far, Anglicanism has forcibly entered our vocabulary, so it’s a good idea to start by knowing it. If we talk about the sharing economy, let’s talk about it “cooperative economy” Or if we want to use a definition closer to the literal meaning, We can define it as “Sharing Economy”.

The sharing economy is not just an English expression that has to be translated. This is the idea behind a real economic model: a A new concept of conscious consumptionwhich favors a special attention to resources.

For many years, from the Industrial Revolution onwards, the economic model was entirely based on a Indiscriminate consumption of resources. This consumption did not take into account the effects that industrial production could have on the planet, but above all it did not take into account the fact that the resources were not infinite.

Mobility sharing

The sharing economy, just introduced, is based onGetting to consume instead of owning a commodity. what does that mean? Let’s try to understand this by giving an example that is inherent in navigation. Every day I go to work with my car and my neighbor works a few meters from my office: due to these buildings, it would be a waste of resources if we both used one car to go to work.

This is where the concept of the sharing economy related to mobility fits in: two people can go to the same place Use the same method, cost sharing. What are the results?

It produces less pollution because only one vehicle rotates instead of two vehicles;

The cost of a bachelorette is almost halved;

Additional parking space available;

You go to take a seat in the car that would otherwise be empty.

smart navigation

Closely related to the concept of sharing economy and mobility sharing, there is a concept smart navigation which we mentioned at the beginning. Again, the adjective “intelligent” means “intelligent.” Let’s talk about it Mobility that exploits technology To make moving around the city easier and more accessible to everyone.

Intelligent Kinetics is born to respond to it The changing needs of society Thus, he has new needs. We are used to living in a fast-moving and rapidly changing world, so citizens expect an evolution in mobility as well.

Where does this transformation come from? Course of technology: This is where you are The secret to making passenger transportation more efficientmore citizen-friendly and also more sustainable.

Today in cities, in addition to classic buses, trams or underground trains, we find a series of Shared transportation. Let’s talk about bike-sharing, car-sharing or scooter-sharing: Here’s the concept of the sharing economy. These all mean that the individual does not have it, but uses it for a limited period according to his movement needs. Why are they part of Intelligent Mobility? Often theirs Use permissions from your smartphone It is a private application that is why we have direct involvement of technology.

precise movement

We started by talking about crowding in the city and gradually narrowed the circle. Let’s take it one step further: Micro Motion Concept.