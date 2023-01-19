Instant snow up to the plains and nearly half a meter of accumulation in the mountains; Areas concerned [Mappe] » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Instant snow up to the plains and nearly half a meter of accumulation in the mountains; Areas concerned [Mappe]

It is snowing in many citiesSnow on the plains, now it’s near! Recent updates have confirmed the arrival Snowfalls piled up to the plains in various cities and even half a meter in the mountains.

Over the next few hours, the polar-ocean air entering the Mediterranean through the Rhone Gate will continue to feed. Thor Storm, Keep one Strong instability in most parts of the country.

Favored by both temperature drop and rainfall intensity Snow It has already appeared in a part of the north down to very low altitudes. But that’s not all, on the contrary.

According to the latest updates, it is now available Thursday 19 January A second and more substantial snowfall will invest Italy.

The map below highlights the areas (and city) Who will be most affected by this second winter storm: Southeastern Lombardy (Possible scales a Cremona, Brescia And Mantua), Emilia Romagna (Wait till then 10 cm to do Burma, Reggio Emilia, Modena And Bologna), most of them Veneto (Expected scales A Vicenza, Padua And I am Rovico) and high plains Friuli Venezia Giulia.

with color Purple The areas where you are waiting are indicated 40 cm Fresh snow at the end of the day Accumulation is indicated: we can see about the hilly and mountainous regions of Emilia Romagna. Snow forecast for Thursday January 19th in pink/purpleThe last hour’s news is worrying about the possibility of snow up to high altitudes High Plains/Hills (150/350 meters) Well done Tuscany, Parade, Sardinia And Lazio.

Technically, these are called sudden snowfalls “It will snow“(Transfer of cold from high altitude to land induced by heavy rains) and for those who love cold and snow above all, In the most exciting cases, characterized by very wet and heavy scales, on a large scale, very scenic, but it can cause great problems in the road structure, which often causes rapid accumulations due to its strong intensity.

And beware, that’s not all! when Next weekend Italy is also at risk of being hit by a cold wave, which is a more than certain risk Snow on the Adriatic coast, Especially if it rains heavily. In pink/purple, expected snow on Saturday, January 21stLet’s see if this hypothesis is confirmed in the next updates: it certainly is related event, with Snow that can reach the beaches!

Everything depends on where the low level of depression develops and how the air is organized: in short, we advise you to stay up-to-date.