Installments frozen for another year

By: Karen Hines

ABI, the Italian banking association chaired by Antonio Patuelli, has issued a circular to its members informing them that the Cabinet decision extending the law for 12 months has been published on the website of the Department of Civil Protection Measures for the suspension of mortgage installments provided for by order of the Chief of Civil Protection as a result of the exceptional meteorological events that affected the territory of the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia from 13 July to 6 August 2023. This is stated in a note specifying that in the Civil Protection Law there is an explicit reference to the agreement signed by ABI and consumer associations to ensure timely interventions in favor of the population affected by natural disasters. This announcement follows the one made two days ago which reported the suspension of installments for 12 months as a result of the exceptional meteorological events that affected a large part of the Lombardy Region from 4 to 31 July 2023; on 6 July 2023, the Province of Cuneo; and from 13 July to 6 August 2023, Veneto; From 20 to 29 June 2023 on the territory of the provinces of Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Modena, Parma, Piacenza and Reggio Emilia.

A one-year deferral could make the burden of installments lighter than it is now: in fact, it is worth noting that the possible interest rate cut planned by the European Central Bank would have a proportional impact on mortgage benchmarks.

