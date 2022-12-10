December 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influenza and influenza-like syndromes. The incidence of cases is higher than in all previous seasons. More than 3.5 million Italians have been affected so far, nearly 950,000 in the past week

Karen Hines December 10, 2022 2 min read

The infection is increasing in all age groups, but the age groups of children are the most affected, especially children under the age of five, as the infection rate is 50.2 cases per thousand aids, compared to 41.2 cases in the previous week. In seven regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, and Abruzzo) the incidence exceeded the threshold of maximum severity. Epidemiological Bulletin, Viral Bulletin.

09 Dec

Strong growth continues in the number of cases of influenza-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy. In week 48 of 2022, the incidence is equal to 16.0 cases per thousand assists (13.1 in the previous week) and exceeds the high severity threshold.

This is what emerged from the recent Influnet newsletter edited by the International Space Station. It should be noted that the level of infection is the highest in the past 13 years.

In the 48th week of 2022, the incidence of influenza-like syndrome, compared to the total Italian population, is estimated to be around 943,000, for a total of about 3,521,000 cases since the start of surveillance.

The infection is increasing in all age groups, but the age groups of children are the most affected, especially children under the age of five, as the infection rate is 50.2 cases per thousand assistance. (41.2 in the previous week).

In the 5-14 age group, the incidence was 29.29, in the 15-64 age group it was 13.16, and among individuals aged 65 and over it was 6.44 cases per thousand attendees.

The prevalence of influenza viruses is increasing, even if other respiratory viruses also contributed to the increase in the number of influenza-like syndromes in the first weeks of observation.

See also  Earth Calls Jupiter: In the year 2023, an 8-year journey to learn about the giant planet

Moreover, the epidemiological curve of influenza-like syndromes shows an expected growth trend compared to previous seasons with a higher incidence value than all previous seasons.

In seven regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, and Abruzzo) the incidence exceeded the threshold of maximum severity.

Three regions (Campania, Calabria and Sardinia) did not activate InfluNet monitoring.

During week 2022/48, 1,263 clinical samples received from various laboratories of the InfluNet network were reported through the InfluNet portal, and of the 1,145 samples analyzed, 472 (41.2%) were positive for influenza virus, all of which were type A (368 ) subspecies H3N2, 22 H1N1pdm09, 82 not yet subdivided into subspecies).

Among the above samples analyzed, 123 (10.7%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2, while 211 were positive for other respiratory viruses, in particular: 138 (12%) RSV, 43 (3.8%) viruses rhinoviruses, 12 other human coronaviruses compared to SARS-CoV-2, 7 parainfluenza viruses, 6 adenoviruses, 4 metabiomeroviruses and 1 bocavirus.

December 09, 2022
© Reproduction Reserved


More articles in Studies and analysis

Image_1

Image_2

Image_3

Image_4

Image_5

Image_6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The solar system, something exploded and flooded everything: will there be consequences?

December 10, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

NASA is testing a COLDarm: a robotic arm “insensitive” to lunar frost

December 9, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

psychological test | Go to your subconscious mind: what animal do you see first?

December 9, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

World Cup: American journalist dies during Argentina-Holland match

December 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Tigotà is looking for employees throughout Italy, how to apply

December 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Orietta Berti, exciting farewell to “Casa”, what would you do – Libero Quotidiano

December 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Influenza and influenza-like syndromes. The incidence of cases is higher than in all previous seasons. More than 3.5 million Italians have been affected so far, nearly 950,000 in the past week

December 10, 2022 Karen Hines