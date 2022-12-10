Influenza and influenza-like syndromes. The incidence of cases is higher than in all previous seasons. More than 3.5 million Italians have been affected so far, nearly 950,000 in the past week

The infection is increasing in all age groups, but the age groups of children are the most affected, especially children under the age of five, as the infection rate is 50.2 cases per thousand aids, compared to 41.2 cases in the previous week. In seven regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, and Abruzzo) the incidence exceeded the threshold of maximum severity. Epidemiological Bulletin, Viral Bulletin.

09 Dec –

Strong growth continues in the number of cases of influenza-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy. In week 48 of 2022, the incidence is equal to 16.0 cases per thousand assists (13.1 in the previous week) and exceeds the high severity threshold.

This is what emerged from the recent Influnet newsletter edited by the International Space Station. It should be noted that the level of infection is the highest in the past 13 years.

In the 48th week of 2022, the incidence of influenza-like syndrome, compared to the total Italian population, is estimated to be around 943,000, for a total of about 3,521,000 cases since the start of surveillance.

The infection is increasing in all age groups, but the age groups of children are the most affected, especially children under the age of five, as the infection rate is 50.2 cases per thousand assistance. (41.2 in the previous week).

In the 5-14 age group, the incidence was 29.29, in the 15-64 age group it was 13.16, and among individuals aged 65 and over it was 6.44 cases per thousand attendees.

The prevalence of influenza viruses is increasing, even if other respiratory viruses also contributed to the increase in the number of influenza-like syndromes in the first weeks of observation.

Moreover, the epidemiological curve of influenza-like syndromes shows an expected growth trend compared to previous seasons with a higher incidence value than all previous seasons.

In seven regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, and Abruzzo) the incidence exceeded the threshold of maximum severity.

Three regions (Campania, Calabria and Sardinia) did not activate InfluNet monitoring.

During week 2022/48, 1,263 clinical samples received from various laboratories of the InfluNet network were reported through the InfluNet portal, and of the 1,145 samples analyzed, 472 (41.2%) were positive for influenza virus, all of which were type A (368 ) subspecies H3N2, 22 H1N1pdm09, 82 not yet subdivided into subspecies).

Among the above samples analyzed, 123 (10.7%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2, while 211 were positive for other respiratory viruses, in particular: 138 (12%) RSV, 43 (3.8%) viruses rhinoviruses, 12 other human coronaviruses compared to SARS-CoV-2, 7 parainfluenza viruses, 6 adenoviruses, 4 metabiomeroviruses and 1 bocavirus.

December 09, 2022

© Reproduction Reserved



More articles in Studies and analysis