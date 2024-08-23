Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is MachineGames’ largest game, featuring optional non-linear content.

To allow you to do so Restore these sub-items Compared to the main story, the developers report that it will also be possible to return to previously explored scenarios and possibly travel through paths that have not been taken before.

This means that there will be a basic story to follow, but the game will not only limit itself to that, but will also suggest it. Digressions and insights On other aspects that can be followed by more diligent players, left alone, or simply not seen by less interested people.

More details will be revealed at Gamescom 2024 on Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle where the team reported that The biggest game in MachineGames So far, in terms of scope and content, with a lot Optional elements and non-linear development .

A big game with a lot of side content to discover.

“Being more open-minded, we think about replayability differently than Wolfenstein titles, for example,” director Jens Andresson explained to IGN.

In this game you are allowed to come back and visit again. Areas already explored Previously, to be able to delve into all the existing content.”

It will therefore be possible to revisit the different settings and perhaps recover clues, items and collectibles that have not been accessed before, with notes and photos that must be collected to complete the information that Indiana Jones has.

This also means that much of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle’s content is effectively optional and depends on the player’s desire to explore. “The story is very important, but for those who just want to follow the main story, the game will be shorter. For those who want to see everything, there’s a lot to explore because it’s a very big title.”

It’s also worth noting that IGN’s preview tends to compare the first-person action, with stealth elements and potential direct combat, to the excellent The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, which will surely please those who enjoyed the old title for the first Xbox. In fact, a part of MachineGames is made up of the same authors, at the time at Starbreeze.

Meanwhile, we saw the release date announced in the trailer, set for December 9 on PC, Xbox and Game Pass, while on PS5 it is expected to be in spring 2025, and the first expansion and various special editions of the game were also announced.