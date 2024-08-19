Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle could also be coming to PS5 sooner than you think, according to an insider

Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle could be released on PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025. That’s according to insider NateTheHate, who is usually well-versed in Xbox matters. That said, let’s clarify right away that this is a rumor, and therefore, there’s nothing official from either Microsoft, Bethesda, or MachineGames.

Hypotheses in the air

However, NateTheHate seems to be sure of what he’s saying: “MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will be released on Christmas on Xbox and PC (December), as a new release.Exclusive timed controller.

Once the exclusivity period runs out, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025.

At the moment it would be hard to be surprised if Microsoft announced the arrival of Indiana Jones and The Ancient Circle to PS5 after a period of exclusivity on Xbox, given that it is a policy it has already adopted for other titles. However, in this case, we will talk about it after its launch on PC and Xbox, and therefore at a later time. In the meantime, it seems that another game is about to be announced for PlayStation 5. Some say it is Flight Simulator and some say Forza Horizon 5. We will surely know more in these days, during Gamescom 2024.