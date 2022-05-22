India, not only extremely hot, recorded in Bangalore its lowest minimum in nearly 80 years «3B Meteo

May 22, 2022

India, not only extremely hot, recorded in Bangalore its lowest minimum in nearly 80 years

May 22, 2022
India, Bangalore hits lowest in nearly 80 years for the month of May
It’s not just extreme heat Let’s talk about it in the Indian nation but quite the opposite. In the southern part of the country and in particular between the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, they have been recording for days Unusual temperatures for this period With some records. city Bangalore For example in the day Friday 20 record him Lowest May Minimum in the Last 77 YearsAnd 17.9 °C Which may seem a lot but the city is located in the sub-tropical region and this value It is considered cold by the population. Only once a low temperature was recorded, On May 6, 1945 When the thermometer dropped to 16.7 degrees Celsius. This anomalous freshness can be explained by one insistence for some time low pressure area This also leads to heavy rains in the area. This semi-permanent depression area will also be responsible for counter-stability and abnormal temperature Which, on the other hand, affects the equatorial region in the north where peaks above 40°C continue to be recorded. Yesterday in the district of Rajasthan they touched 45°C peaks. However, even in the northern sector, something is starting to change due to the arrival of the first rains expected between May 23 and 24.

