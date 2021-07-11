India, Muslim women auctioned on app / shock attack on VIPs and activists

Artists, VIPs, activists and thinkers: Dozens of women in India are actually up for sale in an app. A ring that goes around the world and leaves you amazed. Application Solly Deals – In an apparent reference to the derogatory Hindu term for defining a Muslim woman – she sold dozens of profiles with much derision: “Best Show of the Day”.

lab in India She remained on the Internet for twenty days, although the story became known to everyone at the end of last week. As announced by the same company, GitHub has removed the app, but the wound remains. In fact, many women were unaware of what had happened: photos and sensitive data were stolen from their social networks without anyone noticing.

“I counted 83 names, but there may be more.”, He said Hana Khan BBC microphones. The bad story shook India The victim reconstructed what had happened: “They took my picture from Twitter and it had my username on it. This app has been running for twenty days and we didn’t even know it. It made me shiver down my spine”. Hana Khan She indicated that she was targeted because of her religion: “I am a Muslim who saw and heard that they want to silence us.”. But the fear is too great India. Journalists, activists and artists denounced their fear of new harassment, and many decided to leave social media. “It doesn’t matter how strong you are, but if your photo or other personal information is posted, it scares and harasss you”Another woman’s story on BBC microphones. The women who ended up on the app have filed a complaint and the police are looking for those responsible, but the fear is still too great…

