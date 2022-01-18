January 18, 2022

India: Calf born with three eyes, sanctifies Lord Shiva – the last hour

Samson Paul January 18, 2022

(ANSA) – Delhi, Jan. 17 – Residents of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh are in turmoil over the birth of a calf considered by many to be the reincarnation of Lord Shiva.

The calf, which was born three days earlier, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun and the harvest, actually has three eyes, like a deity who is considered very powerful, and four lobes.

Despite the efforts of the local vet, who is struggling to explain it’s a rare genetic malformation, since news broke in the area, a flood of people has been flocking to the “miracle” reincarnation stable.

The tail of those waiting to prostrate before the calf, already drenched with coins, incense sticks, wreaths, and coconuts, becomes longer by one hour. Besides those deeply convinced of God’s presence, many spectators arrive every day.

Less happy, owner Neeraj Chandel, who is secularly concerned about the animal’s health. “Once he was born, I thought the third eyelid on his forehead was a wound,” she explains.

He adds, “This feral calf also has an unusually long tongue, is difficult to breastfeed, and does not get enough milk from its mother. Also, everyone who wants to worship him and go into the barn to touch him makes him. He is nervous.” (Dealing).

