April 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Incredible Hi-Nova Question Can the US ban on Huawei really come around?

Incredible Hi-Nova Question Can the US ban on Huawei really come around?

Noah French April 26, 2022 2 min read

For a few years Huawei is in a kind of “limb” position on the smartphone side. In fact, a currently well-known barrier from the United States prevents the popular brand from using popular Google services, something that Honor can now do (“being separated” from the parent company). . However, there may be news.

In fact, according to the report Kitchena And XiaomiMIUI, Huawei will study solutions for rebooting smartphones with all the classic services accessible to other manufacturers. In this context, in the last few hours a possibility that is said to be unbelievable has been leaked online: The name that could “turn” Huawei’s business is Hi Nova.

What is it about? The reference to a brand that appeared in China in 2021 is owned by China Post (which is owned by the Chinese government). An interesting aspect of this has been spotted recently Devices like Hi Nova 9 SE 5G have been introduced in China, Which is very reminiscent of Huawei’s classic models. Incidentally, there is an agreement between Huawei and China Post from 2019 onwards. Sources say the “practice” will soon be: Huawei can make smartphones and China Post can sell them.

In doing so, as always rumored, The Hi Nova brand can bypass the US ban, Brings other marketing devices “assembled” by Huawei, but with Google Post integrated with Google components and services (not subject to any limits linked to the US). However, we reiterate that for the time being nothing is conclusive and has only been mentioned carelessly. Does Huawei really follow such a pattern? We will see.

See also  "I do not know if the majority will be present after the tragedy."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In the next few hours, we will see the 4 regions at risk of thunderstorms in the evening, ILMETEO.it

April 26, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

The United States and Trump are guilty of contempt of court

April 26, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

April 25 Amid sun and thunderstorms, the next few hours will see 3B Meteo

April 25, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Incredible Hi-Nova Question Can the US ban on Huawei really come around?

April 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

New aid is on the way for businesses and families

April 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Black Minds, a new podcast series dedicated to the great noir masters

April 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

An asteroid coming to Earth? This is what happens

April 26, 2022 Karen Hines