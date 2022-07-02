Increasing domestic tensions around the issue of abortion – Nerd4.life

Bethesda He has gods internal problems Due to the heightened tensions over this issue miscarriage. According to some employees, the company’s position was not enough and they would like this to better support the workers’ access to reproductive health care. Apparently all of this came after the Roe v. Wade was administered by the US Supreme Court.

This is a particularly pressing issue for many Starfield and Redfall developers, who live in states like Texas, where governors are about to pass very strict anti-abortion laws. Tensions escalated with a sharp controversy erupting in the channels slack For the company, executives failed to satisfactorily explain all open issues.

Of course, being a company of hundreds of people, there is also a faction that welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision. So engagement is inevitable, because it is a very sensitive issue. One message in particular, which Kotaku had the opportunity to read, sparked fierce controversy:She resented the persistent demands for the right to kill relatives. The coup d’état of Roe v. Wade does not violate human rights, but gives them back to those who cannot speak for themselves.The letter also includes eleven quotes from the Bible.

A Bethesda executive shut down the letter and asked to keep politics and religion out of the “water cooler” channel, but the incident left its mark, because it also came after several women in the company expressed their insecurities in the face of management’s reluctance to take a firm stand on reproductive rights.

Several studios of the Zenimax group, now Xbox Game Studios, are based in Texas: Bethesda Austin (Starfield), Arkane Austin (Redfall), and id Software. Naturally, employees fear the arrival of the law banning all forms of abortion from the moment of conception scheduled for this summer.

Microsoft, which owns Bethesda, has already announced that it will provide financial support for travel expenses for employees who will undergo abortions in other states. The problem is that Microsoft and Zenimax will administer the benefits completely independently, meaning that the Redmond house policies will not apply to Zenimax studios.

Maintaining this independence is one of the reasons some developers have left Zenimax Studios. Their hope was that they would end up under the Microsoft umbrella.