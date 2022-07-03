Incentives to install storage systems come, an opportunity not to be missed

For 2022 it is possible to request a renewable energy bonus for expenditures related to the installation of storage systems.

As with other bonuses, it involves obtaining a tax credit on expenditures incurred on the installation of renewable energy production plants.

It can be ordered by anyone who has chosen (or has chosen), from January 1 through December 31, 2022, to install electrical systems that use renewable energy sources with storage systems.

Renewable Energy Bonus: Incentives are on the way to install storage systems, an opportunity not to be missed

The government has provided about 3 million euros for those who want to use Renewable Energy Reward. It will be used to combine the expenses needed to install production plants with the integrated storage system.

There are two requirements to apply for it. The first is that the plant must be powered exclusively from renewable energy sources: solar or wind. The second condition is that the expenditures must take place between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

Regarding this bonus, information is still scarce. This is because a file operating instructions The hinge must arrive on September 16, 2022. In fact, 90 days must pass from the entry into force of the Ministerial Decree of May 6, 2022.

This is the information we know about this bonus. They can apply for credit tax normal people. The application must be submitted through a form submitted by December 2022. In fact, the tax exemption should refer to 2022.

The form must be submitted via .’s websiterevenue agency in remote mode. It should contain all the information on the expenses incurred and the necessary documents. Therefore, this will be necessary to apply for the Renewable Energy Bonus.

You can take advantage of the bonus, and thus request the tax credit, even on pre-installed systems to which the storage system has been added. The important thing is to respect the above requirements.

Can it be combined with other rewards?

The Renewable Energy Bonus can also be requested if you take advantage of other perks of the same type. even if the Bonus for installing a photovoltaic system It is possible to take advantage of the reward of renewable energy for the expenses incurred for the storage system.

On the other hand, it cannot be combined with energy account incentives because it follows different rules than those of Decree-Law 91/2014.

Finally, except for the information about customizing 3 million euros To fund the bonus, the amount of the tax credit is not yet known.

We must wait for more information fromrevenue agency Find out in detail what resources are available. It will likely be split between the different applications that will be submitted and approved.