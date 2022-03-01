Incentives for those who hire the unemployed – Chronicle

Incentives for companies to hire the unemployed Pioltellesi, the call continues for another month. The municipality has therefore decided to extend the possibility of requesting assistance, the new deadline being March 28. There are another 30 days for contributions of up to 6 thousand euros. This is the crux of the plan for businesses, stores and craftsmen who need employees but don’t want to take the longest step. At the moment there are 60 thousand euros, and the initiative has collected yes from the entire city council. “We continue to concretely support the economic fabric of our city in this difficult situation – says Paola Girengili, member of the Council for Trade and Production Activities – it all started thanks to the confrontation with Asulumbarda and the unions.” “This program also has social value – adds Mirco Decio, Social Services Consultant – inviting companies to promote the entry or return into the world of work for citizens who may have lost their jobs and are facing a moment of hardship precisely because of the pandemic that has hit many sectors hard. We provide Resources to help you look forward with a little confidence.” Help can be given both for permanent and fixed-term contracts, “but also for VAT numbers that want to become something more”. The idea comes from afar. In September, the municipality signed a business charter with 21 other district centers, a joint action to implement concrete solutions and “provide opportunities for those who don’t have any”. We start with one fact: With the spread of the pandemic, 48% of entrepreneurs stopped looking for employees and the junta tried to reverse course. bar. …