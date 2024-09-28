INAF-Padova Astronomical Observatory, events scheduled in “Science4all” on 28 and 29 September 2024

In a world of constant and frenetic change, where the distinction between truth and misinformation has become more complex, scientific knowledge remains the compass, the “main path to knowledge.” In this spirit, a new edition will open on September 28 Science4all Great Science Festival in Padua. “Two days” in which scientific culture combines with curiosity, leading citizens to discover and understand the world around us and the challenges we face as a society. Also this yearNational Institute of Astrophysics of Padua He actively participates in this important event, with a rich program designed to bring adults and children closer to the wonderful world of science and astronomy, and will do so in the squares of our city and in the wonderful headquarters of the astronomical observatory, Spicola.





Activities will begin Saturday 28 SeptemberFrom morning until evening, Inside Pavilion No. 56 located in Piazza Garibaldi, Dedicated entirely to astronomy where astronomers at INAF in Padua, together with colleagues from the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the University of Padua, will welcome visitors to reveal the secrets of space. Little ones will enjoy it pixelartlearn how images of celestial objects come to life, while… Planetary transit simulation It will allow anyone to experience what it is like to discover new and far-away exotic worlds. Who’s curious? Sun observationHowever, you will be able to connect with the Asiago Astrophysical Observatory, to enjoy our star live. But it doesn’t stop there. In fact, we will also talk about He commitsit will be possible to discover the sky of the month, and you will also be able to communicate directly with our researchers to find out how the life of an astronomer unfolds.





But the surprises do not end there. From 2 pm on Saturday 28th, Specola Paduaone of the city’s oldest scientific institutions and the local headquarters of INAF, will open its doors to the public to tell the story of the past, present and future of Italian and Paduan astrophysics. Throughout the afternoon, visitors will be able to explore thanks to a series of innovative experiences Virtual realitythe main Italian telescopes and beyond. In fact, it will be possible to take on the role of real space explorers and descend, albeit virtually, on the surface of the Moon, walking between the various craters and discovering the wonders of our satellite.





For those who like challenges, it will be possible to venture inside Astronomical mazea virtual maze in the real world, where anyone can try their hand at solving programming puzzles and astronomy quizzes to find the way out. The most daring kids will be able to try a fun game Astronomical treasure huntin search of Jupiter, which was hidden by a devious alien.





The day will culminate in an exciting and dynamic event round table“Deserved”Destination land. A journey that takes more than 13 billion years from the edge of the universe to us“, which will see researchers from INAF and the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the University of Padua taking turns on stage. Through live interviews, our experts will share the latest discoveries in fields ranging from cosmology to the study of distant galaxies to the Milky Way and the Solar System.





Finally, visitors will be able to do so Discover part of the La Specola Museumand stop in the Hall of Inscriptions, a space steeped in scientific history, where you can admire ancient instruments used by Paduan astronomers and magnificent celestial atlases. For this occasion, in the perfect combination of art, science, technology, and Virtual gallery Look for! Browse the sky with one finger Which tells the evolution of the human vision of the universe over the centuries, and offers a unique and attractive experience.





These initiatives represent an invitation to look up, to “challenge” the celestial distances, and to let curiosity take us far. At the end of this week full of discoveries and wonders, we will offer a small glimpse into the infinite greatness of the universe and the power of human knowledge.





The universe is waiting for us, and the search has no limits. We continue to explore, discover and dream big, because the stars in the universe invite us to dream without limits.





For all information and details: meetmetonight.oapd.inaf.it





Event location: https://meetmetonight.oapd.inaf.it











Image of the article from the press release

















