November 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

In US midterms, Democrats win Nevada and retain control of Senate: Biden happy

In US midterms, Democrats win Nevada and retain control of Senate: Biden happy

Noah French November 13, 2022 3 min read

Thanks to Masto’s victory in Nevada, the Democrats gained control of the Senate. Biden is pleased with midterm election results

Posted by:



Professional journalist

He has been a professional journalist since 2007, with a degree in Communication Science at Sapienza and a Master’s in Digital Journalism at Bull in Rome. He has worked as an editor in several local newspapers and later in the same role in national news platforms. He also followed social channels.





Re-election of Senator CATHERINE CORTES MASTO US midterm elections in Nevada block Democratic victory in Senate. At the moment, with the election pending in Georgia, President Biden’s party controls 50 seats to 49 for the Republican Party, not to mention the votes of Democratic Vice President Kamal Harris. A win in Georgia would give the Republican Party one more seat than it did in the last Legislature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New conflict over migrants, French foreign minister: “Meloni’s methods are unacceptable. If it continues there will be consequences”

November 13, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Migrants, Italy-France crisis. The EU tries to mediate, a temporary summit – politics

November 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Dem immediately threw themselves into the service of Paris. On the other hand, the calendula is not marked: “The Élysée is not composed.”

November 12, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

3 min read

In US midterms, Democrats win Nevada and retain control of Senate: Biden happy

November 13, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Never buy these cars: you will always find yourself in the workshop | Here is the official list

November 13, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

How much does Tiziano Ferro earn? The amazing characters of the guest singer at Verissimo

November 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The Museum of Illusions arrives in Rome: science and fun

November 13, 2022 Karen Hines