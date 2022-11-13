In US midterms, Democrats win Nevada and retain control of Senate: Biden happy

He has been a professional journalist since 2007, with a degree in Communication Science at Sapienza and a Master’s in Digital Journalism at Bull in Rome. He has worked as an editor in several local newspapers and later in the same role in national news platforms. He also followed social channels.





























Re-election of Senator CATHERINE CORTES MASTO US midterm elections in Nevada block Democratic victory in Senate. At the moment, with the election pending in Georgia, President Biden’s party controls 50 seats to 49 for the Republican Party, not to mention the votes of Democratic Vice President Kamal Harris. A win in Georgia would give the Republican Party one more seat than it did in the last Legislature.

In the midterms, Masto defeated Laxaltz in Nevada

Katherine Cortez Masto, a 58-year-old former prosecutor, won the state seat, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Nevada It already belonged to her. First Latina to win in the “Silver State”.

Masto recovered 800 votes late at the last moment, which separated him from his opponent. Mail-in ballots are decisive, once again — as they have been at other times in the past — favoring Democrats in midterm elections.

Medieval USA, the red tide didn’t come

While in Room Republicans lead 211 to 204, with a 218-seat majority — Biden’s most significant victory in the Senate.

Thus, for the President of the United States, the fear of impeachment and the impeachment announced if the Republicans win go away.

The Democrat’s Nevada victory confirms that the expected “red tide” of the midterm elections is not coming, and that Trump and the Republican Party’s plans may get a further boost. Voting in Georgia.

Biden is pleased with midterm election results

The President greeted Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory with great relief Joe BidenLocated in Cambodia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“This victory gives me strength in the negotiations with the Chinese,” Biden said, referring to his next scheduled meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali, explaining that he feels good and looks forward to working for the next two years.

“America has demonstrated that it has faith in our democracy,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer commented on the results of the midterm elections.



