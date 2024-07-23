In the Vela Scampia collapse, the victims were 29 and 35 years old

All those involved in the tragedy yesterday evening in the Scampia district of Naples were from the same family, where a man and a woman died and 12 others were injured when a balcony collapsed at the “Vela Celeste”. Including two two year olds.

The dead are Roberto Abruzzo29 years, died instantly, d Margherita della RagioneThe 35-year-old died overnight of a heart attack caused by the severe trauma he suffered.

All seven children are in code red at the city’s Santopono hospital: Anna, 4; Annunziata, 8 years old; Patricia, 6 years old; Greta, 2 years old; Maya, 4 years old; Morena, 10 years and Swamy, 2 years. Among them, two girls are hospitalized in intensive care with a guarded prognosis due to multiple skull injuries.

Medical Bulletin

In particular, in a press release from the Santopono Hospital, a girl underwent neurosurgery at night to monitor intracranial pressure, subarachnoid hemorrhage, skull fracture and, in more serious medical conditions, the prognosis. Another has a sunken skull fracture and severe cerebral edema. He underwent a decompressed craniectomy at night and was implanted with a sensor to monitor intraocular pressure.

He is currently hemodynamically unstable and in very serious clinical conditions with a poor prognosis.

Three other younger patients, ages 10, 2, and 9, respectively, suffered significant bone injuries and are currently hospitalized in orthopedics. One was a severe submerged fracture of the mandibular symphysis with maxillofacial trauma and an open femoral fracture, the other a closed fracture of the distal third of the left nose, and the last a displaced left sided fracture. They will be stabilized and have orthopedic surgery that day.

Adults in hospital

Between Ospedale del Mare and Cardarelli instead of adults: about it Luisa Abruzzo23 years; Giuseppe Abruzzo33 years old, (Hospital under Red Code).

Cardarelli Hospital has the following non-life-threatening, code red hospitalizations: Carmela Russo, 34 years; Martina Russo24 years; Patricia Della Raggione, 53 years old.

This morning, at 7.30, technical tests of the Vela balconies by the fire brigade and municipal technicians began: based on the first result, it will be evaluated who can return to the apartments. Meanwhile, the entire Vela area affected by the collapse has been evacuated.

In the area not affected by the collapse, traffic was restricted in the galleries until the tests were completed.