In the US, strikes are spreading at GM and Stellantis factories. “Fighting” with Ford after negotiations progress

The front is fragmented for U.S. carmakers as they grapple with a bitter dispute launched by a sector union. Although negotiations with Ford have made significant progress, responses GM and Stellantis are mostly unsatisfactory. So the new mobilizations will primarily affect these two car manufacturers. The union showed By far the best tactical ability and flexibility Now it just stopped One worker out of every ten But in key positions, it has the potential to have ramifications in the supply chain. Friday midnight was set as the deadline to assess whether to expand the strike and increase the level of public participation. 140 thousand employees. Another 5,600 employees will now join the strike, affecting 38 more sites.

The demands are very ambitious: 40% increase in salary (the same increase received by the top managers of the three giants) and a 30% reduction in hours in addition to equalizing the contractual conditions of the new hires. The requests come after the golden years for three groups’ budgets in the decade Cumulative profits exceeded $250 billion And, on the horizon, looms a large cake of subsidies for the shift toward electric machines. Mobilization is viewed favorably by public opinion. According to a Gallup poll 75% of Americans sympathize with workers’ demands. Political representatives such as Democratic senators Bernie Centers and former president Barack Obama Support has been expressed. Union leader Sean Fine Called the President of the United States Joe Biden The workers must participate in the strike. A way to push the White House to take a side in the dispute.