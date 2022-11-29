November 29, 2022

In the United States, online sales surpassed $9 billion for the first time on Black Friday

Noah French November 29, 2022 1 min read

Projections for the value of online sales made in the United States during Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) indicate that Americans will have made $9.12 billion in purchases, beating forecasts.

Apart from that, this Monday shopping Cyber ​​Monday is dedicated to IT products, US spending will be around 11.2 billion dollars.

“E-commerce demand remains strong and Black Friday surpassed $9 billion in online sales for the first time,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Analytics, responsible for the previous guidance.

The analysis is based on 1 trillion visits to retail websites, although Adobe did not disclose the names of the sites it tracked.

Other data released in the United States is the growth in the use of smartphones to make purchases, with mobile shopping affecting 53% of total online sales during Black Friday.

“With Black Friday discounts winding down, we expect the momentum in online shopping to continue through the weekend and beyond,” Pandya added.

