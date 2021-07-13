Aknatello – he committed both within and outside national borders, has won the prestigious tournament, played wherever he earned applause in the open position, but now she is looking for in terms of quality and flow. This tab is called the United States of America, where a month Federico Ergoli, Aknatellovaic the twenty-six-year-old pianist, thanks to a scholarship, “a great musical performance art and literature Doctor”, “Performance Ph.D.” Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester (New York)The maximum number of people at or near the field. Will be the only Italian Federico Professor in class Alexander’s kopr, One of the most important pianists in the world. Doctoral degree is three years, but every year you have to prove that you are entitled to the allowance, otherwise the risk is very serious, it’s lost and forced to go home.

Degrees and pantomime

“Then The music degree I received last year at Cremona With a dissertation on the stage of the Wagnerian Theater – says Federico, who graduated with a piano at the Verdi Conservatory in Milan – I had a thousand difficulties, like many others with Covit-19. Some live music shows, among other things, able to perform the streaming though I was, I had to skip more. For example, thanks to a scholarship, I should have attended the Wagnerian Festival in Beirut near Nuremberg in Bavaria (Federico will be going there from August 4 to 9 this year) but the list is long. Therefore, dEpidemiology on the one hand and a degree in music on the other made me reflect on the future».

“Congratulations”

On the advice of a friend, Ergoli became interested in American performance doctoral degrees, focusing precisely on a subject with Master Cobra. I was very happy to read the word ‘congratulations’ – he says -. ஈஸ்ட்மேன் பள்ளியில் இது ஒரு நம்பமுடியாத அனுபவமாக இருக்கும், இது ஒருபுறம் என்னை வேறுபட்ட கல்வி பின்னணியை அணுக அனுமதிக்கும், மறுபுறம் இது 360 டிகிரி பயிற்சி பெற எனக்கு வாய்ப்பளிக்கும் ».