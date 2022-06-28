In the United States, a court in Louisiana has reclaimed the right to abortion

The right to abortion is back in force in Louisiana. Judge Robin Giarusso released A restraining order will remain in effect until at least July 8 (Next hearing date) v Prohibition imposed Louisiana government Then legalized Supreme Court judgment From Friday, June 24th. According to Giorgio, the various restrictions on abortion introduced by Louisiana, which allow only in the event of a life-threatening maternal injury, go against the state’s constitution because, as indicated by the lawsuit, they are “vague and fabricated.” Can not be taken, especially in the case of doctors who perform abortions to save a woman’s life.

The Shreveport Women’s Hope Medical Group, one of three Louisiana abortion clinics, began its investigation when it filed a lawsuit against the state, which was argued by lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights. Louisiana was already there Enacted a law, However, cannot come into force before the judgment of the Supreme Court because it is unconstitutional. Judgment of the Supreme Court on Rowe V. Wade However, the federal government gave the green light to a ban on abortion across the state, and it did Kentucky And South Dakota And ten other states. At least until now, when Giorgio’s sentence came into force. A similar chapter happened in Utah: the ban on abortion was blocked by the court, although the ban will continue 14 days.

