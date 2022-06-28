In the United States, a court in Louisiana has reclaimed the right to abortion

The right to abortion is back in force in Louisiana. Judge Robin Giarusso released A restraining order will remain in effect until at least July 8 (Next hearing date) v Prohibition imposed Louisiana government Then legalized Supreme Court judgment From Friday, June 24th. According to Giorgio, the various restrictions on abortion introduced by Louisiana, which allow only in the event of a life-threatening maternal injury, go against the state’s constitution because, as indicated by the lawsuit, they are “vague and fabricated.” Can not be taken, especially in the case of doctors who perform abortions to save a woman’s life.
The Shreveport Women’s Hope Medical Group, one of three Louisiana abortion clinics, began its investigation when it filed a lawsuit against the state, which was argued by lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights. Louisiana was already there Enacted a law, However, cannot come into force before the judgment of the Supreme Court because it is unconstitutional. Judgment of the Supreme Court on Rowe V. Wade However, the federal government gave the green light to a ban on abortion across the state, and it did Kentucky And South Dakota And ten other states. At least until now, when Giorgio’s sentence came into force. A similar chapter happened in Utah: the ban on abortion was blocked by the court, although the ban will continue 14 days.
read more:
- In 7 US states, abortion is already banned and 26 are at risk. Demonstrations across the country. Ocasio Cortez: “We need to fill the streets”
- Police in riot gear storm a rally in Phoenix on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck
- When 800 scientists explain the consequences of the decision against abortion in the Supreme Court
- US threatens abortion and homosexual organizations after abortion: Conservative judge’s threats on civil rights “must be corrected”
- Alexandria Ocacio Cortes: “I was raped in my twenties. Fortunately I can choose whether or not to have an abortion.”
- Glastonbury Festival, Billie Eilish against Supreme Court ruling on abortion: “This is a very dark day for American women” – Videos
- Patagonia, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon: Companies pay travel expenses in other states to guarantee employees the right to abortion
- Abortion in the United States, Biden: “This is a sad day for the United States. Now the ball is going to Congress.
- Protests against abortion and Supreme Court ruling in the United States: “This is not your body, this is not your will” – Videos
- A historic turning point in the United States, the Supreme Court overturned a ruling on the right to abortion
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
The baby was trapped under the sun and was thus rescued by the Carabiners
Michael Guerrero has been elected the new mayor of Pharma. The center-left returned to victory in the city after 24 years
American abortion, policeman punches a protester in the face