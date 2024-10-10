Thursday, October 10, 2024
In the semi-finals of the WTA 500 Eastbourne

By: Mirabelle Hunt

The journey was halted in the semi-finals Jasmine (Paolini in Eastbourne). The Tuscan tennis player surrenders to the Russian Daria Kasatkina In three sets (6-3, 5-7, 3-6) and loses the opportunity to reach the final stage of the UK Championship. Previously, the Italian had defeated Belgian Mertens (who defeated him) and Briton Poulter in two sets.

Yasmine Paolini is out for Eastbourne

The Italian player approaches the match on grass well and starts at a good pace, and she seems to be in control in the first set, which she won 6-3. But the Russian player found a way to change the momentum of the match, and won the second set with great determination. In the third set, Paolini collapsed and Kasatkina took advantage of it to conclude the match. A fantastic week ended for Yasmine, who before this tournament had never won a main draw match in a grass court tournament.

Now is the time for Jasmine to show off at Wimbledon, building on the excellent form she showed today as well, regardless of the defeat.

