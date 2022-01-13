In the center of the Milky Way is a huge, chaotic and unexpected black hole

An international team of researchers, after analyzing 15 years of data, came to the conclusion that the black hole is at the center of our galaxy, Sagittarius Unexplained and unexpected behavior, not only glows irregularly, but also for long periods, not allowing to follow any pattern.

Sagittarius A It is, as is known, a powerful radio source, as well as x-rays and gamma rays. Astronomers have known for decades that it “lights up” every day, It emits large bursts of radiation Ten to a hundred times brighter than normal signals seen from an ordinary black hole.

But to deepen the study of this ambiguous”shine on‘, a team of astronomers led by Dr. Alexis Andres searched for reference models in More than 15 years of data available from Neil Geirels Swift Observatory By NASA, a satellite in Earth orbit dedicated to detecting gamma ray bursts.

L ‘Explorer 84As it is also known, it is observed that gamma rays emitted from the black hole since 2006, recorded high levels of activity in the period from 2006 to 2008, with a sharp decrease in the following four years, and then increase again in frequency after 2012, making It is impossible for researchers to distinguish the model.

Over the next few years, the team of astronomers plans to collect enough data to be able to rule out whether the flare contrasts Sagittarius A Caused by the passage of clouds, gas stars, or something else May result in irregular activity observed From the mysterious and chaotic “tenant” of the center of our galaxy.

Dr Jacob van den Igenden, of the University of Oxford and co-author of the study, commented on the team’s findings:Exactly how do fires happen? remains unclear. Previously it was believed that they originated from the passage of gaseous clouds or stars, but There is no evidence yet to confirm this. We can’t even support the hypothesis that the magnetic properties of the surrounding gas play a role in all of this“.

The full research was published in Monthly notifications From Royal Astronomical Society.

These celestial bodies have always attracted scientists and amateur astronomers, as they gave a lot of material to deal with, such as when A black hole is different from others, or when you have been able to study a rare type of A black hole devouring a nearby star. Are you also fascinated by space?